‘Bows ‘Unga becomes first from UH named to Mackey Award Watch List

University of Hawai’i tight end Metuisela ‘Unga was named to the 2017 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, given to the nation’s most outstanding tight end.

‘Unga is the Rainbow Warriors’ first candidate for the award, which began in 2000 and is named after NFL Hall of Fame member John Mackey. The winner will be announced Dec. 6 and then presented live on Dec. 7 at The Home Depot College Awards Red Carpet Show.

‘Unga, a senior from Rochester, Calif., ranked second among Mountain West tight ends with five touchdown catches last season. He finished the season with 12 receptions for 189 yards and a 15.8 yards per catch average and scored a pair of touchdowns in UH’s Hawai’i Bowl victory over Middle Tennessee.

In addition to ‘Unga, other Warriors selected to preseason watch lists include Jahlani Tavai(Bednarik Award) and Asotui Eli (Rimington Award). He is also one of four tights ends from Mountain West schools represented joining Utah State’s Dax Raymond, Boise State’s Jake Roh, and San Diego State’s David Wells,