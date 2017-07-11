City addresses safety concerns along dangerous curve of Kalihi St.

A state lawmaker wants to see Kalihi Street widened so drivers will slow down, particularly where the it curves.

The road is narrow and there are no sidewalks.

Driver Jenna Umiamaka says she’d like to see “a rumble strip in there, maybe lowering the speed limit, perhaps putting a speed bump, or even a flashing light to tell people to slow down.”

Rep. John Mizuno, D, Kalihi Valley, Kamehameha Heights, says he has a solution to make the road safer.

He secured $1 million to widen the area, but the city would have to match the million by June 2018 or the money will be lost.

The city says it appreciates the effort, but has no plans to do so.

“This has been an issue that has dogged the Kalihi community for over three decades,” Mizuno said, “so we are a little perplexed that Mayor Caldwell and the city does not want to match the state money for a city road.”

KHON2 asked Jon Nouchi, deputy director of the city Department of Transportation Services, if the city feel pressured.

“I would not say that the city feels pressured right now,” he replied. “The amount that we would require to do a full-scale widening is very cost prohibitive at this time. We currently don’t have that money allocated at this time.”

Nouchi says the city recently replaced reflective pavement markers on the center line, and widened the edge of the pavement line to six inches.

But, he adds, even if they did agree to match the $1 million, the city would end up paying much more than that.

“The 1999 estimate of the cost to actually straighten out the road could actually crest to $10 million in 1999 money,” he explained.

The city will reevaluate the S-curve in six months and is considering widening the roadway by two feet.