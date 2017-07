Firefighters are putting out the last remaining hot spots from a brush fire in Central Oahu.

The call came in at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday from Central Oahu Regional Park.

Smoke was reported by the archery range, and when crews arrived, they found a small fire moving toward Waikele.

Thirteen units with 29 personnel responded, along with two helicopters, including a pilot in training.

The fire was contained by 1:12 p.m.

The blaze scorched five acres, and did not damage or threaten any homes or property.