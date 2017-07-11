Get ready for the Hawaii State Farm Fair

It’s going to be this weekend…

2017 represents the 55th year the Hawaii Sate Farm Bureau has sponsored a fair to celebrate agriculture and it’s contributions to the State of Hawaii. This year it will be held at Kualoa Ranch. A short drive from Honolulu to the picturesque windward side.

The folks from Waimanalo Country Farms will be participating. Providing folks with fresh, local, products such as our fresh squeezed Nalo made lemonade and our fresh roasted corn. We’ve been farming since 1948, so we love to give back to our community for their support with buying from local farmers. We also want to share about our first annual sunflower festival we will be having at our farm. Details will be on our banner at the Farm Fair, along with being on Facebook and instagram.

They’ll also have their world famous lemonade, which comes in many fresh flavors such as strawberry, mango, pineapple, li hing mui, and pretty much any combination that you can think of. They’re selling the jar for $8 with $4 refills, so please bring your jars if you have them at home. Our fresh roasted corn is sold for $3 an ear. You can have it plain, with butter, garlic butter, salt, pepper, Parmesan cheese, and a chili lime flavor called Tajin.

Here’s what you need to know…the Hawaii state farm fair is Saturday and Sunday at kualoa ranch…both days start at 9am…general admission is five dollars…and parking is free…