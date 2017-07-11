Hawaii island work furlough inmate Spencer Feary fails to return

By Published:

Hawaii island authorities are on the lookout for Spencer Feary.

The Hale Nani work furlough inmate left for work Monday morning and failed to return at 8:30 p.m. to the reintegration center as scheduled.

Feary is 30 years old. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Feary was serving time for Robbery 2. His next parole hearing was scheduled for October of this year.

He faces an additional escape charge when found.

If you see him, call 911.

Feary is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is a dorm-style building located in Panaewa.

Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawaii.

