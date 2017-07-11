Laulima Giving Program’s Back-to-School Drive is this Saturday, July 15

The cost of school supplies can really add up and that can be a big burden for families, already living paycheck to paycheck.

To help students get what they need for the new school year, the Laulima Giving Program is holding their annual back to school drive this Saturday, July 15, at the Kapolei and Mililani Walmart stores. Momi Akana, Executive Director of Keiki O Ka ‘Aina, has details.

You may also drop off your donations at their Kalihi Valley office during their business hours which are Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm.

Website: www.koka.org