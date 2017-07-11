Police looking for armed robbery suspect, returned to scene 3 times in 5 hours





Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police say that on Wednesday June 27, 2017, at about 10:30 p.m., a male on a moped went to the drive thru window of Jack in the Box in Stadium Mall and purchased food.

Then at 2:45 a.m., about 4 hours later, a man wearing a mask and the same clothing as the moped rider approached the drive thru window armed with a rifle. He attempted to break open the cash register, but the rifle broke and the male left to pick up the pieces.

He then returned a short time later and demanded money from the worker who opened the register.

The male grabbed the money and fled on foot.

If you have any information on this case, you can send it anonymously to CrimeStoppers at this link, and be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.



