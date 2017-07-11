Queen St. closed as crews repair water main break in Kakaako

Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are repairing a 12-inch main break on Queen Street in Kakaako.

The break was first reported at approximately 4:15 a.m.

All lanes of Queen Street are closed between Cooke and Coral streets for the duration of the repair, which is expected to last for most of the day.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes where possible.

Eight businesses are without water service at this time. A water wagon is being dispatched to provide water to the affected businesses.