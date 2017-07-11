Road Work for the Week: July 8-14

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

OAHU

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) AIEA TO WAIPAHU

Alternating lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Waiawa Road Overpass and the Aloha Stadium on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for pothole patching.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kalihi Street Overpass and Gulick Avenue Overpass on Monday night, July 10, through Tuesday morning, July 11, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., for utility installations.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Likelike Highway offramp (Exit 20A) and the Likelike Highway onramp on Sunday night, July 9, through Friday morning, July 14, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly, for shoulder and guardrail improvements.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Houghtailing Street Overpass and Vineyard Boulevard offramp (Exit 20B) on Sunday night, July 9, through Friday morning, July 14, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for shoulder and guardrail improvements.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Liliha Street onramp and the Aala Street Overpass on Sunday night, July 9, through Friday morning, July 14, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for shoulder and guardrail improvements.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Saturday night, July 8, through Sunday morning, July 9, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

7) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and the Halawa Heights/Stadium offramp (Exit 13B) on Sunday night, July 9, through Friday morning, July 14, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for striping work.

8) HONOLULU

Roving closure on the Kalihi Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

9) KAPOLEI

Roving closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass on Monday, July 10, from 2 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the H-3 Freeway and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Monday night, July 10, through Friday morning, July 14, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail replacements.

2) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Puuloa Road Overpass on Wednesday night, July 13, through Friday morning, July 14, from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for utility repairs.

Two lanes will be closed in the westbound direction.

One lane will be closed in the eastbound direction.

3) MOANALUA

Roving closure on the H-201 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Middle Street Overpass and the Puuloa Road Overpass on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) MOANALUA

Partial lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Middle Street Overpass and Funston Road Overpass on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction at the Harano Tunnel on Tuesday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Halekou Interchange on Monday night, July 10, through Friday morning, July 14, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for lighting replacements.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) KAPOLEI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for safety improvements. Traffic will be contraflowed.

2) MOKULEIA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Ku Place and Dillingham Airfield on Saturday, July 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) MOKULEIA

Roving closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield on Monday, July 10, through Thursday, July 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Sunday night, July 9, through Friday morning, July 14, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for roadway repairs.

5) NANAKULI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for trenching work.

6) NANAKULI

Lane closures on Farrington Highway in both directions between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

7) WAIANAE

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Kapakai Place and Makau Street on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

8) WAIANAE

Roving closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Mailiilii Road and Aliinui Drive on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Sunday night, July 9, through Friday morning, July 14, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping work.

2) KANEOHE

Lane closures on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) AINA HAINA

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Kalaniiki Street and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer maintenance.

2) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Poalima Street and Bell Street on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sign repairs.

3) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the southbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kumuhau Street on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road reconstruction and widening work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, July 7, through Sunday morning, July 9, and Monday night, July 10, through Friday morning, July 14, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 8 and Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kahekili Highway on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for guardrail work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

4) KAHALUU

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Kaimalolo Place on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kualoa Ranch and Johnson Road on Saturday, July 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) KANEOHE

Lane shifts on Kamehameha Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway Overpass on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for utility maintenance.

7) LAIE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Wahinepee Street and Naniloa Loop on Thursday, July 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

8) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway between Kohomua Street and Center Drive on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

9) PUPUKEA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between Kaunala Street and Kuilima Drive on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

10) WAHIAWA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between H-2 Freeway and Whitmore Avenue on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Waiakamilo Road and Libby Street on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

2) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Pacific Street and Alakawa Street on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

3) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction at the Valkenburgh Street intersection on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday night, July 10, through Friday morning, July 14, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

5) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

6) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

7) KALIHI

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

8) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Emmeline Place on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drain repairs.

9) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Kalihi Street and School Street on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU TO MAUNAWILI (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Kamehameha Highway on Saturday, July 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) MAUNAWILI

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for lighting replacements.

3) NUUANU (WEEKEND WORK)

Closure on the Funchal Street onramp to the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction on Saturday, July 8, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., for maintenance work.

4) NUUANU (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions at the School Street intersection on Friday night, July 14, from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

5) NUUANU

Left lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Waokanaka Street on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Alakea Street and Fort Street on Sunday, July 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

1) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Wilikina Drive in the northbound direction between McCornack Road and Kamananui Road on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WHITMORE AVENUE —

1) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Whitmore Avenue in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Center Street on Monday, July 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND PARKWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Sand Island Parkway in both directions between Bascule Bridge and Makepono Street on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) AIEA

Right lane closure on Halawa Heights Road in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Puumakani Street on Monday, July 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) VILLAGE PARK

Alternating lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between Anonui Street and Kunia Drive on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ala Auana Street in the northbound direction between Rodgers Boulevard and Ala Onaona Street on Friday night, July 7, through Sunday morning, July 9, and Monday night, July 10, through Friday morning, July 14, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— ALA ONAONA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Multiple lane closures on Ala Onaona Street in the eastbound direction on Friday night, July 7, through Sunday morning, July 9, and Monday night, July 10, through Friday morning, July 14, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes may be closed on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction at the Paiea Street intersection on Friday night, July 7, through Sunday morning, July 9, and Monday night, July 10, through Friday morning, July 14, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Lagoon Drive on Friday night, July 7, through Sunday morning, July 9, and Monday night, July 10, through Friday morning, July 14, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— KAUA STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Partial lane closure on Kaua Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Middle Street intersection on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— KALIHI STREET —

1) KALIHI

Partial closure on Kalihi Street in the southbound direction between Fernandez Street and Beckley Street on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— LILIHA STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Liliha Street in both directions between Kauluwela Place and North School Street on Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge maintenance.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ualena Street between Lagoon Drive and Ohohia Street on Friday night, July 7, through Sunday morning, July 9, and Monday night, July 10, through Friday morning, July 14, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at

http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Waiwai Loop on Friday night, July 7, through Sunday morning, July 9, and Monday night, July 10, through Friday morning, July 14, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport from the Ewa end to the Diamond Head end of the Overseas Terminal, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for roadway construction.

Lanes will be closed on the Makai side of the roadway on Friday night, July 7, Tuesday night, July 11, and Wednesday night, July 12.

Lanes will be closed on the Mauka side of the roadway on Monday night, July 10, Thursday night, July 13, and Friday night, July 14.

The Second Level Overseas Terminal Parking Garage will be open during construction hours except when spall repairs occur in front of the entrance. Remember to follow all directional signs entering and exiting the airport.

KAUAI

— KAPULE HIGHWAY —

1) LIHUE

Alternating lane closures on Kapule Highway (Route 51) in both directions in the vicinity of Ahukini Road on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY —

1) HANALEI

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between Mile Marker 5.1 and Mile Marker 5.3 on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed in the open lane.

— AHUKINI ROAD (ROUTE 570) —

1) LIHUE

Alternating lane closures on Ahukini Road (Route 570) in both directions at the Kapule Highway intersection on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work.

MAUI

— HANA HIGHWAY —

1) HAIKU

Alternating lane closures on Hana Highway in both directions between Mile Marker 14 and Mile Marker 15 on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road maintenance.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY —

1) OLOWALU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway in the northbound direction between Mile Point 10 and 11 at the Olowalu Tunnel on Tuesday, July 11, through Wednesday, July 12, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for tunnel maitnenance.

— WAIEHU BEACH ROAD —

1) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road in both directions between Kuhio Place and Eluene Place on Monday night, July 10, through Friday morning, July 14, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly, for repaving work.

BIG ISLAND

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) VICINITY OF PANAEWA

One lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in the Hilo-bound direction in the vicinity of the Ikaika Street, Milepost Markers 4.9 and 5.5, on Monday night, July 10, through Saturday morning, July 15, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway paving.

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 in the vicinity of Hakalau on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 8 and Mile Marker 12 in the vicinity of upper Kaumana on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment. Weekend work may take place as needed.