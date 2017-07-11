Stove sparks early morning fire in Ala Moana food court restaurant

Firefighters were called to Ala Moana Center early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in the food court.

Fire officials say a stove in Aja Sushi and Bento was inadvertently left on and ignited accumulated grease just before 3 a.m.

Mall security spotted the smoke and called the Honolulu Fire Department. No one was in the restaurant at the time, and no one was hurt.

Damage in the kitchen totaled $45,000, however officials say it could have been much worse.

The restaurant’s fix fire extinguishing system, located over the stove, kept the fire contained to the area and prevented what could have been $1.2 million in damage.