A unique boat is in Hawaii waters.

Known as the aircraft carrier of yachts, the Comanche is a 100-foot power-assisted monohull owned by tech tycoon and Netscape co-founder Jim Clark.

At noon Tuesday, the vessel officially crossed the finish line of the Transpacific Race at Diamond Head.

Dozens of boats from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Norway, Italy, Canada, Peru, England and Russia are making the 2,225-mile journey from Los Angeles to Honolulu.