Can or No Can?! is our gameshow which pits two Living808 viewers against each other in fun games for great prizes, including a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas.

Today’s challenge is the Toilet Bowl Racer. Our contestants are Valentina Williams and Kenji Hatch.

Toilet Bowl Racers provided by Party Rental Hawaii.

http://www.partyrentalshawaii.com/

If you’d like to apply to be a contestant on CAN OR NO CAN?! please fill out an application at khon2.com/can-or-no-can/.