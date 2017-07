A crash blocked several lanes of traffic along Piikoi Street Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the Beretania Street intersection.

Police say a truck was traveling through the intersection when a van ran the red light and hit it, causing the truck to overturn.

The truck’s driver was taken to the hospital, and the van’s driver was cited by police.

The scene was cleared by 6:30 a.m.