Fisherman’s body pulled from waters off Oahu’s North Shore



Search and rescue crews pulled a fisherman’s body from waters off Oahu’s North Shore Wednesday night.

The 54-year-old was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. leaving Haleiwa Beach Park in his kayak. He was headed toward Kaena Point, and never returned to shore.

The Honolulu Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard were notified at around 7:11 p.m. after a kayak equipped with fishing gear was found adrift near Aweoweo Beach Park and brought to shore.

Firefighters eventually found the missing fisherman at aroud 8:10 p.m. near Kaiaka Bay Beach Park, about a mile from where his kayak was recovered. He was unconscious, not breathing, and didn’t have a pulse.

The man was brought to shore, where Emergency Medical Services officially pronounced him dead shortly before 9 p.m.

Officials have yet to release his identity.