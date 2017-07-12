Ground broken on plantation-style community for homeless families

Efforts are underway to address the growing homeless population off Nimitz Highway.

A blessing and groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning for Kahauiki Village.

The affordable housing community will be built on a former paintball field, and will consist of roughly 150 modular homes previously built for Tohoku, Japan tsunami victims.

The project was made possible via a public-private partnership with aio Foundation.

“Our focus really is children, so it’s really families with children. It could be a single mom with children. The prerequisite is that you have children,” said aio foundation’s Duane Kurisu. “We’re building a child care center so that single mothers with children can go to work and not have to worry about who’s going to take care of the children while they’re at work.”

The project’s first phase of 18 two-bedroom and 12 one-bedroom units will house approximately 120 adults and children. Families are expected to move in by the end of the year.

Click here for more information.