Kamaaina Kids A+ Program is a safe place for kids to be afterschool so their parents or guardians don’t have to worry. This childcare service is offered to public school students statewide from the end of the school day to 5:30pm. Kamaaina Kids offers a well-rounded program that includes music, dance, arts and crafts, sports and outdoor games.

For more info or to register, go to www.kamaainakids.com.

For the 2017-2018 school year, the cost for A+ will increase to $110 per month.