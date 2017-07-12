Park officials seek witnesses to Hawaii island campground fire

Fire officials at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park are seeking witnesses to a fire that burned about a quarter-acre of native koa and ohia forest behind a cabin at Namakanipaio Campground Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started behind Cabin 3 shortly before 3 p.m., and was human-caused.

A female and several children told firefighters they saw how it started, but left before anyone could get her name and contact information.

The fire was extinguished by County of Hawaii Engine 19, Volcano volunteer company 19, and National Park Service resources.

No structures burned, although flames came close to Cabin 3. No closures or evacuations were required.

An investigation is underway. Witnesses and anyone with information about the fire are encouraged to call Park Dispatch at 808-985-6170. Callers may remain anonymous.

“With a hot and dry summer upon us, we’re definitely at an increased risk for fire in the park and across the island,” said Hawaii Volcanoes National Park fire management officer Greg Funderburk. “It’s important to remember that while parts of the island might be getting rainfall, other areas are very dry and quite susceptible to fire.”