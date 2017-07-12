Prince Lot Hula Festival to be held Iolani Palace

It’s a special celebration that really values Hawaiian art and culture…

The Prince Lot Hula Festival will be held this weekend…

Two days of wonderful hula by twenty hula halau, including Halau O Kekuhi from the Big Island led by kumu hula Nalani Kanakaole and Ka Hale I o Kahala Halu Hula led by kumu hula Leimomi I Maldonado. Aunty Lei’s halau has been a regular at the Prince Lot Hula Festival and she and her brother, Milton I, will be honored with Monanalua Gardens Foundation’s prestigious Malia Kau award. Plus a Hawaiian-themed craft fair, onolicious foods by local vendors, cultural practitioners demonstrating traditional arts, including poi pounding, noon concerts by the Royal Hawaiian Band and more.

Once every 5 years, M.G.F. confers its highest honor, the Kukui o Lota award named after Prince Lot, to distinguished community and cultural leaders. This year, the award will be bestowed upon Senator Daniel K Akaka, Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine and Charles M. Cooke IV.

Also this year, our fourth annual Malia Kau award, given only to kumu hula, will be presented to Kumu Hula Leimomi I Maldonado and her brother Milton I for their lifelong contributions to hula and Hawaiian culture.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan on attending The 40th anniversary celebration will be taking part this weekend at Iolani Palace. Start times are nine in the morning on Saturday and ten on Sunday.