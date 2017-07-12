Woman receives 20-year sentence for embezzling from former employer

A Kaneohe woman who pleaded no contest to more than 300 counts of identity theft, computer fraud, theft, and forgery has learned her fate.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Tamila Alcoran to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say she forged dozens of checks and embezzled $1.3 million from her former boss, Greg Boyer.

Boyer was in court as the sentence was handed down.

“I had to make a new company. She had all my information,” he said. “She was free. She had rights. I did not have rights. She had the right to be silent and not incriminate herself. I did not. I was being attacked from everywhere. That took me to one of my lowest points in my life.”

“At the time of the incident, my mind wasn’t coherent,” Alcoran said. “I’m hoping that in the future, you could find it in your hearts to forgive me for what I’ve done to you. Sorry.”

It’s now up to the parole board to determine how much of her 20-year sentence Alcoran must serve before becoming eligible for parole.

As the office manager for a landscaping company, prosecutors say Alcoran used the owner’s personal information to obtain numerous fraudulent credit cards, and used those cards to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise and services. She then diverted funds from the company bank account to pay off the credit card charges.

Prosecutors say Alcoran also accessed the owner’s online investment account, sold off the stock, and used the funds for expenses that were of a purely personal nature.

She forged company checks to pay her rent, transfer money to a “dummy corporation” that she created, and pay herself, prosecutors say. She also forged checks to drain the personal and business equity accounts of the owner and his wife.

Lastly, Alcoran applied for about a dozen fraudulent loans using the personal information of the owner, obtaining and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses, documents claim.

This is not the first time Alcoran has been accused of embezzlement.

She was also sentenced in 2006 to five years probation for stealing $40,000 from a youth soccer organization.