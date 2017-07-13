Award winning talent to help close Makapuu Twilight Series

By Published:


You could say it’s a marriage made in heaven, captivating Sea Life Park and the beautiful surroundings paired with award winning Hawaiian music adds up to the Makapuu Twilight Series.

The park thrilled to continue the series showcasing tremendous local talent. July 15 is the last date of the Makapuu Twilight Concert Series, and will feature performances from Raiatea Helm, Kalani Pe’a, Keahou, Maunalua, and Melveen Leed. This will be the closing to a wonderful concert series.

Guests can expect to enjoy great musical performances from local artists while spending an evening along the stunning Windward coast.

The gates open at 4 p.m. with performances from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase such as poke bowls, pizza, and popcorn.

