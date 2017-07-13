Passenger injured during violent shaking before emergency landing in Honolulu

A Hawaiian Airlines plane shook violently as it made its way from Kona to Honolulu.

Engine issues forced pilots on Flight 177 to make an emergency landing Wednesday, receiving priority ahead of other flights.

Hawaii island resident Merle Alberts says he suffered an injury while on the flight. He went to the emergency room Thursday to get his injury checked.

Alberts says he was sitting next to one of the engines, and thinks the force of the engine shutting down caused part of the overhead to fall off.

Alberts described the noise as a large boom. “(My) eyes shoot open real wide,” he said. “You think, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ You know? The plane was shaking like a rag doll, bad. It was such a loud, loud boom. I thought somebody hit the plane. It shook the heck out of me. It knocked me for a loop.”

Alberts says a flight attendant helped pull the broken overhead off of him.

It wasn’t until the plane landed in Honolulu that they learned what happened.

Albert says the passengers were relieved and applauded the pilot for getting them back on land, and was surprised about what the pilot said.

“Him actually making an announcement telling people he lost part of the engine over the ocean,” explained Alberts.

Hawaiian Airlines says the captain conducted a contained engine shutdown on the vibrating engine and declared an emergency landing in Honolulu.

The company went on to say multi-engine aircraft have systems that enable them to fly with a single engine.