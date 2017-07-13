Ross Dress for Less to open Ala Moana, Iwilei stores

Oahu’s newest Ross Dress for Less stores open Friday.

One is located on the ground floor of Ala Moana Center, between Old Navy and the food court.

The company’s website shows Ross Dress for Less in Iwilei is also opening. It is located along Nimitz Highway, where Kmart used to be.

According to the website, both will have grand openings at 9 a.m.

Both stores have posted hours of 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursday, and to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

On Sundays, they will be open from 8 a.m.-11 p.m.