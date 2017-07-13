Schofield soldier with alleged terror ties to remain in federal custody without bail

An active-duty soldier assigned to Schofield Barracks will remain in federal custody without bail.

Ikaika Kang is accused of providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

A federal detention hearing was held for the 34-year-old Thursday.

In a motion, U.S. attorneys requested Kang be held without bail, arguing that his release could pose a danger to the community, and that he presents a substantial flight risk.

The hearing itself did not last long. With no objection from Kang’s attorney, the judge ruled in their favor.

Kang remained emotionless in the courtroom, and did not look at his family sitting in the gallery. His father, Clifford Kang, was in tears.

Kang’s attorney, Birney Bervar, says he plans to have his client undergo a full mental health examination.

“According to the government, in their complaint, he was counseled — just counseled is a vague term they used, and then nothing was done. I think at that point there should have been someone to step in,” Bervar said. “The government should have offered a hand to pull him back, but instead it looks like they just pushed him and pushed him and pushed him, and it looks to me that they’ve exploited his mental illness and has thrown gasoline on the fire of his mental illness to get him to commit a crime that they could arrest him for.”

“Would that be entrapment?” KHON2 asked.

“It sounds pretty close to that, doesn’t it?” Bervar replied.

Bervar says so far, Kang has been calm and cooperative.

The following photos were submitted as part of the filing by U.S. attorneys, and allegedly show Kang holding and kissing the Islamic State flag, and teaching who he believed to be ISIS members:

