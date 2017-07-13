State seeks community input for overnight work along Ala Moana Blvd.

A meeting was held Thursday night to discuss the possibility of overnight work along Ala Moana Boulevard.

The project is needed to complete repairs on a drainage system underneath the road.

It will begin Sept. 1 and take about six months to complete. Crews would be working on a portion of Ala Moana Boulevard between Queen and Piikoi streets.

The state Department of Transportation says the system is deteriorating. Temporary jacks were installed back in March, and now the state is ready for a permanent fix.

During the week, up to two lanes will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. If an overnight noise variance is granted, three lanes would be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday.

At least one lane in both directions would always stay open, and the median would be modified for a contraflow lane going west.

The department also plans to avoid any lane closures during the holiday season.

“We are taking that into account, so from mid-November to early January, there actually wouldn’t be any lane closures and there wouldn’t be any of those weekend closures would not fall into that time frame as well,” said department spokesman Tim Sakahara.

The public now has 30 days to send in comments about the possible night work.

If the noise variance is granted by the Department of Health, overnight work would go on for as few as three weekends, and as many as six.

According to the DOT, the noise wouldn’t be louder than 85 decibels, or slightly louder than a kitchen garbage disposal.

The public comment period for the project is open until Aug. 12. If you live in the area, you can submit your comments to your building manager, or send them to:

Indoor Radiological and Health Branch

99-945 Halawa Valley Street

Aiea, Hawaii 96701

Phone: 586-4700