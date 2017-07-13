Weekend roundup: Kaimuki Carnival, hula festival, farm fair, and mangoes

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from.

Here are a few ideas:

Mango Jam Honolulu

The public is invited to celebrate Hawaii’s love for mango and island culture at Mango Jam Honolulu 2017.

The free event will take place on Friday, 4:30-10 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds surrounding Honolulu Hale.

Residents and visitors can enjoy food booths, a beer garden, craft vendors, a farmers market, and live entertainment from musicians including Kaumakaiwa Kanakaole, Weldon Kekauoha, Keauhou, Hoku Zuttermeister, and Kalapana.

Free parking will be available in the city’s municipal parking lot and nearby Kalanimoku building.

Click here for more information.

Kaimuki Carnival

The second annual Kaimuki Carnival returns to Kaimuki High School Friday through Sunday.

It will include E.K. Fernandez Shows rides and games, food, and live entertainment by youth groups and local entertainers.

The hours will be Friday, 6-11 p.m., Saturday, noon-11 p.m., and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

Admission to the carnival is free.

An E.K. Fernandez Shows Fun Pass required to ride the rides, play games, purchase food and beverages at Fernandez food concessions, and buy novelties. Scrip will be required at the food booths and other activities operated by Kaimuki High School.

Discounted rides will be available on Sunday.

Click here for more information.



Hawaii State Farm Fair

The Hawaii State Farm Fair, now in its 55th year, aims to educate the public about the various aspects of agriculture.

It will take place Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Kualoa Ranch.

Fair-goers can shop the country market and plant sale, take part in watermelon eating and corn husking contests, ride horses, and more.

Admission is $5 for adults, and free for children and students of all ages with a current student ID. Show this Instagram post to the cashier to receive $1 off admission.

Click here for more information.



Prince Lot Hula Festival

The 40th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival is the largest non-competitive hula event in Hawaii and honors Prince Lot Kapuaiwa, who reigned as Kamehameha V from 1863 to 1872 and helped reprise hula.

It will take place Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Iolani Palace.

Twenty hula halau are expected to participate, including Halau O Kekuhi from Hawaii island led by Kumu Hula Nalani Kanakaole and Ka Hale I o Kahala Halu Hula led by Kumu Hula Leimomi I Maldonado.

Other highlights include noon concerts by the Royal Hawaiian Band on both Saturday and Sunday, a Hawaiian-themed craft fair featuring local crafters, demonstrations of traditional Hawaiian arts by noted cultural practitioners, including lauhala weaving, kapa making, ipu making, feather lei making, ukulele making, and more.

Food vendors will offer a variety of local specialties featuring Hawaiian plates, shave ice, and other island favorites.

On Sunday, admission to Iolani Palace is free for Hawaii residents and military personnel with valid identification.

Click here for more information.