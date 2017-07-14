24-hour lane closure in effect along McCully Street Bridge

A traffic alert for drivers heading in and out of Waikiki:

The right, Waikiki-bound lane of McCully Street spanning the bridge over the Ala Wai Canal, between Kapiolani and Ala Wai boulevards, is now closed 24 hours a day for bridge repair work.

As work progresses, the lane will be reopened and the mauka-bound lane will be closed, also for 24 hours a day, meaning one lane will be closed at all times through Friday, Aug. 7.

Work will be done Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., however officials say the single-lane, 24-hour closures are necessary to minimize vibrations so the concrete patch underneath the bridge can properly cure.

Crews will be repairing cracks and spalling along the north concrete retaining wall, repairing the underside of the bridge deck and bridge sidewalks, relocating and retrofitting existing bridge railings, filling various voids, placing grouted rubble paving for scour/toe protection to the concrete rubble masonry wall, and improving pile caps and piles.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, proceed through the area with caution, and observe all posted traffic control devices as well as special duty police officers.