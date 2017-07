New Wave Friday is a free community block party hosted each month by Ward Village. Every second Friday at Ward Village, you can expect live entertainment, workshops, art, food, beverages, and interactive activities from dozens of local retailers.

Actor and poet Dante Basco joined us in studio to tell us all about tonight’s event.

New Wave Friday

Date/Time-Friday, July 14 from 5-9 p.m.

Location-Ward Village’s South Shore Market

www.wardvillage.com