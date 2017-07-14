Cooking Tips from Sam Choy: Spencer Ohana

In this Sunday’s episode of Sam Choy’s in The Kitchen, Chef Sam and John Veneri visit the Spencer ohana in Kaneohe. Sam and John create amazing dishes from leftovers and items they discover in the refrigerator and cabinets, including: Salad Nicoise (with Taco Bell Seasoning Mix dressing), Tofu Stir-Fry (with Mr. Yoshida’s Sweet Teriyaki Sauce) and Steak and Lobster Fried Rice (with Truffle Zest).

We get a preview of the visit and Sam shares a tip on how to dry salad greens to perfection before serving!