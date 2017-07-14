Island Slipper: Classic Suede & Leather Collection

It’s Aloha Friday! It’s time to kick off your shoes and get into your slippers. Our friends at Island Slipper brought us two pairs from their Classic Suede & Leather Collection. This unique collection offers the best of both worlds. High quality full grain leather meets suede in complementing color tones.

Local Hawaiian dress code: aloha shirt, khaki pants, and a pair of fine Island Slippers.

Check them out!

Island Slipper Locations:

Ala Moana Center, Ewa Wing, Level 3

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center, Building A, Level 2

Website: shop.islandslipper.com