Local musician Edwin Mahiai Beamer, a.k.a. Mahi Beamer, has died.

His family confirmed the 88-year-old died at around 6 a.m. Friday at Kuakini Medical Center.

Beamer had been in the hospital since Wednesday. He collapsed after playing music at his brother’s funeral.

The falsetto singer was named a Living Treasure of Hawaii in 2008, and was inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame in 2006.