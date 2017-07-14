Local Olympians Christenson and Shoji host packed volleyball camp at Kapalama

It’s not often young athletes get to learn from an Olympian.

Thursday night local youth volleyball players were gazing at a pair of stars, 2016 Olympains and current United States men’s national team members Micah Christenson and Kawika Shoji.

The duo held a two-session camp at Christenson’s alma mater of Kamehameha-Kapalama for over 200 kids. The hands-on coaching included an appearance from Kawika’s dad and University of Hawai’i legendary coach Dave Shoji, who couldn’t help himself from leaving the sideline.

“It means everything to be able to come back and to influence people and to be the people that were my influences when I was growing up and knowing how much they impacted me.” Chrsitenson said.

“Just showing that they cared was such a big thing for me. To be able to give a little glimpse of that or do the best that we can to support and influence the younger generation is just great for us.”

Christenson and Shoji are fresh off of their FIVB World League semifinal appearance in Brazil. They will return to the mainland on Sunday and begin Navy SEAL training in the Nevada Mountains.