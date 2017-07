National Ice Cream Day is coming up, and on Sunday, McDonald’s is celebrating by giving away free vanilla soft-serve cones.

All you have to do is download the restaurant’s free app to redeem the cone.

One lucky person who redeems the offer between 2 and 5 p.m. local time will receive a special Golden Arches Cone, which entitles the winner to a “lifetime” supply of soft-serve cones.

Click here for more information.