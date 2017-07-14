Michelle Wie out at US Women’s Open due to ailing neck

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Michelle Wie has withdrawn from the U.S. Women’s Open because of a neck problem.

She played the final five holes of Thursday first round in pain and withdrew on the second hole of her second round Friday morning.

Wie says she sprained her neck two weeks ago before the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA. She finished the tournament but did not hit balls in the weeks leading to the Open at Trump National.

There was no indication of any problem in the first round Thursday until Wie returned to the course after a more than two-hour weather delay.

Playing partners Suzann Pettersen and Brittany Lincicome teed off on the 14th hole while Wie’s neck was massaged by her father. The players then headed toward the green while B.J. Wie applied ice to the right side of her neck.

A physical therapist came out to the hole and treated her. Wie joined Lincicome and Pettersen on the green and finished her round.