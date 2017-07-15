3 charged with murder of ‘severely malnourished’ 9-year-old girl in Hilo



Three people have been charged in the death of a 9-year-old girl in Hilo.

Kevin Lehano, 49, Tiffany Stone, 33, and Henrietta H. Stone, 59, were arrested on Friday, July 14, for second-degree murder under the strength of a bench warrant following a grand jury indictment.

Police say on June 28, emergency crews were called to a home on Kinoole Street for a report of an unresponsive child.

That’s where first responders discovered a young girl, who officials say appeared to be “severely malnourished,” lying unconscious on the floor.

She was taken to Hilo Medical Center, where she died a few hours later.

All three suspects are being held at the police cellblock in Hilo in lieu of $100,000 bail each.

They are scheduled to appear in South Hilo District Court on Monday, July 17.