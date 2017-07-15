Family mourns victims as residents deal with aftermath of deadly Marco Polo fire

Related Coverage 3 dead in 5-alarm fire at Marco Polo building



Editor’s note: The graphic in the video should identify Phil Reller’s mother as Melba Dilley.

Residents, family, and loved ones are dealing with the aftermath of what’s being considered the worst high-rise fire in Hawaii’s history.

Three people were killed, several more were injured, and dozens of residents were displaced after a five-alarm fire in the Marco Polo Apartments building in Moiliili Friday.

A local pastor has identified two of the victims as his brother and mother.

Phil Reller tells KHON2 that his brother, Britt Reller, who was an in-flight supervisor with Hawaiian Airlines, and mother, Melba, never made it out of the fire. We’ll hear more from him on KHON2 News at 6.

Meanwhile, more than 80 residents were forced to stay at a makeshift shelter at Iolani School overnight, and it’s unclear just how many are now able to return to their homes.

The blaze broke out on the 26th floor and burned more than a dozen units on three floors before crews could contain it.

The fire was extinguished by midnight, and firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to handle rekindles and flareups.

The 26th, 27th and 28th floors remain closed due to various levels of fire, smoke, and water damage.

Officials say the majority of the building’s occupants will be allowed to reenter their units for the remainder of the building, and are advised to contact the building’s management by calling the front desk for further details.

The fire remains under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined.

