Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Raheim Gavin



Honolulu police are searching for a man with more than a dozen convictions, and this time didn’t show up for sentencing in connection with a car theft.

Police are looking for Raheim Gavin.

“On November 2, 2015 at 12:06 p.m., an officer observed a male driving a black Toyota Celica that he recognized from previous encounters. He stopped the car, ran a check of the license plate, and found it had been stolen on October 30, 2015 from Wilikina Drive. The male was identified as Gavin and placed under arrest for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and driving without a license,” Sgt. Kim Buffett, CrimeStoppers, said.

Gavin is now wanted on a 50,000 dollar warrant in connection with that case for not showing up for his sentencing last month.

He has 16 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Wahiawa and Waianae areas.

If you know where Raheim Gavin is call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.