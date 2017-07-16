Nick Saban: Tagovailoa will ‘absolutely’ play in 2017

Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t taken a snap at the University of Alabama, but he commanded plenty of attention at the star-studded SEC media days last week in Hoover, Al.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has been adamant that 2016 SEC offensive player of the year Jalen Hurts will be his starting quarterback in 2017, but opened the door Wednesday for Tagovailoa to get crucial game action.

Saban was asked by SEC Network anchor Dari Nowkhah, “Is there a way outside of a blowout or God forbid an injury to Jaelan that we could see Tua in a situation in a game? Is there a way that you see that happening?”

The five-time national championship winning coach responded: “To answer your question, absolutely.”

“Look, we have totally faith, trust and confidence in the quarterbacks that we have, but we want to develop every player on our team,.” Saban added.

“Tua has a lot of potential and we want to continue to develop him. If we feel like he can play winning football, I think it’s important for us to allow him to do that so that if he gets in a situation where he needs to play, he’s going to be able to play winning football. And part of that development is the need to play in games.”

Alabama was picked to win the SEC in a preseason media poll, and are ranked 1st in the nation by Fox Sports. The Crimson Tide will take on seventh-ranked Florida State to open the season September 2nd in Atlanta.