Atlanta Braves to host open tryout in Hawaii

For the third consecutive year, Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves will host an open tryout in Hawaii.

Atlanta’s Area Scouting Supervisor Dan Cox, a 1991 Aiea graduate, will host the free camp at Mililani High School Saturday, July 22nd at 11:00 am. Participants are expected to check in at 10:15 am.

Hundreds of players have turned out in each of the two previous tryouts in Hawaii, with players ranging from high school age to adults.

Players should bring gloves and shoes. The Braves will provide bats and baseballs.