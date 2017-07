In today’s ‘Healthy and Delicious’ with Down to Earth, we’re heading straight to everybody’s favorite part of the meal…dessert!

Dieter Mackenbach shows us how to make “Panna Cotta”. It may look fancy but it’s actually remarkably simple to prepare. We’ll learn how to make a “healthy and delicious” version of this popular Italian dessert. Yum!

For the recipe, visit https://www.downtoearth.org/recipes/desserts/sunflower-seed-panna-cotta