Kauai County to hold informational sessions on bus-transit plan

Courtesy: County of Kauai Transportation Agency

The County of Kaua’i’s Transportation Agency will be holding islandwide, public information and community comment sessions on the Kaua’i Bus Short-Range Transit Plan starting this week.

The Transportation Agency will provide the community with information and encourage comments and suggestions on improved weekday and weekend bus services, added shuttle locations, on-demand bus service for people with mobility constraints, as well as fare and rider information.

Session dates, times and locations are as follows:

  • Monday, July 17, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Līhu’e Wal-Mart
  • Tuesday, July 18, 11a.m. – 1 p.m., Waimea Big Save
  • Tuesday, July 18, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., ‘Ele’ele Big Save
  • Wednesday, July 19, 7 a.m. – 9 a.m., Kōloa Big Save
  • Wednesday, July 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Līhu’e Times Supermarket at Kukui Grove
  • Wednesday, July 19, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kapa‘a Big Save
  • Thursday, July 20, 7 a.m. – 9 a.m., Hanalei Big Save
  • Thursday, July 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Princeville Foodland

For more details, to submit comments, or complete the public survey, please see the project website at http://kauaibusplan.com/.

