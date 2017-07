Honolulu police have opened a second-degree assault case after a man was injured in the McCully area Monday.

Officers were called to a home on Paani Street just before 2:30 p.m.

According to police, a man in his 20s was slashed with a sharp object. He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The suspect, who is in his 40s, fled the scene toward the Ala Wai Canal.