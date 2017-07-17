Police search for suspects in Mapunapuna robbery, shooting

Honolulu police are searching for the suspects behind a robbery and shooting that occurred in Mapunapuna Monday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Mapunapuna and Awaawaloa streets just before 11:30 a.m.

Police confirm multiple shots were fired, but no one was hurt. Officials would not specify where exactly the robbery took place, nor what was taken.

They’re currently looking for two men. One wore a camouflage baseball cap, black T-shirt, and black shorts, and carried a long gun. The other wore blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and carried a handgun.

They were last seen with two women in an older model green Chrysler 300 with a faded hood and roof.

It’s unclear if the women were also involved in the robbery.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.