Arson canine aids investigation into deadly Marco Polo high-rise fire

The Honolulu Fire Department is still investigating the cause of a deadly fire at the Marco Polo building on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Officials say it may be some time before we fully know what happened.

Due to the size of the fire and the fatalities involved, fire officials are making sure they’re doing a thorough job of checking everything.

On Tuesday, the Hawaii Fire Department brought in its arson canine, Kaimi, from Hawaii island.

The Honolulu Fire Department stresses that officials are not necessarily looking at the case as a criminal investigation, however they want to look at all possibilities using all the resources available.

Kaimi, a 10-year-old lab mix can detect up to 60 ignitable liquids, and can pick out traces of accelerant, if there are any, from the rubble.

“These dogs are great,” said Kaimi’s handler, Battalion Chief Robert Perreira, Hawaii Fire Department. “Our sense is parts per million or whatever it may be. These guys are parts per trillion. I can’t even fathom that number.”

Kaimi has been on more than 200 cases and has a 100-percent success rate.

“Every time they sent a sample for analysis, it showed up positive whenever he showed a positive alert,” Perreira said.

Kaimi does not detect drugs, and is only used for fire investigations.

“We are using all resources available. It’s not saying that the investigation is going one way or another. We are investigating all possibilities at this time,” said Capt. David Jenkins with the Honolulu Fire Department.

When asked about previous records of fire safety inspections at Marco Polo and if the fire alarms were ever working properly, Jenkins says all that will be taken into consideration.

“The fire inspection records is part of the investigation and that will come out when the investigation is complete,” Jenkins said. “Right now, it’s still well within normal. … This is not beyond other investigations at this time.”

Kaimi is the only dog in the state who is used for fire investigations, and he will head back home to Hawaii island Tuesday night.

Fire officials would not tell us what Kaimi or inspectors have found so far.