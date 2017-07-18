Big Island police close down portion of Route 19 in Hilo due to crash

Hawaii Island police are advising drivers to avoid Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) in Hilo between Nahala Street and Kulana Street due to traffic collision.

Northbound traffic on Route 19 is being rerouted down Nahala Street through Honolii and up to Kulana Road to return to Route 19.

Southbound traffic is being rerouted up Kulana Street, onto Kulana Road, through Honolii, onto Nahala Street, and returning to Route 19.

Large tractor trailers vehicles may be allowed to proceed on Route 19 under the direction of police officers on scene.

Police say to anticipate stop and go traffic down alternate routes.

The road will remain closed while traffic investigators conduct an investigation.