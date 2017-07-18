‘Bows Long snapper Borden selected to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

University of Hawai’i long snapper Noah Borden is one of 108 players on the watch list of the Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.”

The trophy is presented annually by the All Sports Association in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and is named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida. The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Borden, a junior from Pearl City, O’ahu, started all 14 games at long snapper last season and 10 games as a true freshman in 2015. He is a two-time academic all-Mountain West selection.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 2 and finalists will be announced on November 22. The formal announcement of the 2017 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation’s press conference in New York City on December 5.

The presentation of the 2017 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 49th Annual All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 16, 2018 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Past winners of the Wuerffel Trophy are: Rudy Niswanger (LSU-2005), Joel Penton (Ohio State-2006), Paul Smith (Tulsa-2007), Tim Tebow (Florida-2008), Tim Hiller (W. Michigan-2009), Sam Acho (Texas-2010), Barrett Jones (Alabama-2011), Matt Barkley (USC-2012), Gabe Ikard (Oklahoma-2013), Deterrian Shackelford (Ole Miss-2014), Ty Darlington (Oklahoma-2015) and Trevor Knight (Texas A&M-2016).