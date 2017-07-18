Community, organizations rally to aid Marco Polo residents affected by fire

It’s a long road ahead for many Marco Polo residents with efforts just beginning to clear out debris from homes damaged by Friday’s deadly, five-alarm fire.

For some, things generally taken for granted now have a whole new meaning. Humanitarian meal packages, for example, are just one of the ways groups are trying to help with basic, daily essentials.

This week, Tina Doty with the American Red Cross Hawaii State Chapter will be stationed at Marco Polo from 6 to 8 p.m., helping residents get back on their feet.

“So far we have had 15 families that we’ve helped through the case follow-up team since Friday, and we’ve been providing things like emergency assistance funds, personal hygiene kits, other types of toiletry items for them,” Doty said.

The Salvation Army is also working to help families affected by the fire with food donations from vendors including Aloha Harvest, Royal Kitchen, and Dunkin’ Donuts, as well as comfort bears and clothing vouchers.

However, the long-term goal, according to Doty, is to help residents find a permanent home.

“I think the thing people are most asking for is housing. They’re looking kind of to move on and find a new place to live, and also emergency assistance funds as people need a buffer in-between until they can get back on their feet,” she said.

“It’s not a fast process. It’s rather slow, because many people have other things to take care of,” said Anna Stone, Family Services Office and Pathway of Hope director with the Salvation Army. “Aside from making sure their unit is still intact or trying to gather their personal belongings, they’re also thinking at the same time how am I going to move forward or find a place to stay.”

Stone says residents she’s spoken with and members of the community are coming together to help one another.

“Residents of Marco Polo are taking care of the ones who have been victims of the fire, so even that is giving me chicken skin right now,” Stone said. “We even have people in the community that have been bringing food. We have people volunteering to arrange things, folding and everything, so it’s been a big blessing for us to see all that pulling together.”

Some residents will also be dealing with insurance claims. In a situation like this, an expert says to take photos of the damage, and report it immediately. You should also have a copy of your policy on hand.

Finally, don’t start repairs until the damage is inspected, and be careful of scams.

The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs has outlined important tips for residents who need to file insurance claims.

