Finance Factors to host annual charity breakfast in Downtown Honolulu

Photo provided by Finance Factors

An annual morning tradition for a good cause is coming to Downtown Honolulu on Friday.

Finance Factors will host its 22nd annual Charity Breakfast in front of the Finance Factors center at 1164 Bishop Street.

It runs from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Walk-up ticket sales are available the day of the breakfast at $6 each, but most tickets are pre-sold.

On Wake Up 2day, Coralie Matayoshi, CEO of the American Red Cross Hawaii State Chapter joined us to share more about the event and what the proceeds go toward.

