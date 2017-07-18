Firefighters battle brush fire in Central Oahu

Honolulu firefighters battled a brush fire in Central Oahu Tuesday.

The alarm came in at 3:08 p.m. from Central Oahu Regional Park off Kamehameha Highway.

Nine companies, including five engines, three tankers, and a battalion chief, responded.

Officials say crews split into two groups to fight the blaze at the north and south ends.

The south side of the fire was brought under control at 4:12 p.m., which was visible from townhomes in Waikele.

Fire officials say the department was stretched thin, as a separate brush fire broke out in Haleiwa at around the same time.

