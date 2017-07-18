Frolic Hawaii hosting first-ever Honolulu PokeFest

If you love poke — great ready to grind!

Frolic Hawaii’s inaugural Honolulu PokeFest happens this Saturday, July 22 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. It promises to be a poke-licious evening unparalleled in the history of our beloved raw fish cuisine.

Chef Jon Matsubara from Forty Carrots at Bloomingdales joined us on Wake Up 2day to talk about what folks can expect at the waterfront event which will be in the air-conditioned comforts of Pier 11 at downtown’s Aloha Tower.

Matsubara says guests can enjoy unlimited poke from 15 restaurants. They’ll be able to build-their-own poke bowls from a complete bar of poke fixings.

MW, Koko Head Cafe, Roy Yamaguchi’s Eating House 1849 and Forty Carrots at Bloomingdale’s will be dishing up scoops next to Tamashiro Market, Ahi Assassins, Tanioka’s. It’s a poke lover’s dream come true.

Plus there’s icy Shaka Tea to quench your thirst, no-host libations, a deejay spinning and ticket giveaways.

For more information on tickets go to frolichawaii.com.