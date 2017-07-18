Hawaii police search for suspect accused of attempted murder in Kau

Hawaii island police are searching for a 37-year-old man wanted in connection with an attempted murder case.

It happened on Monday, July 17, in Wood Valley in Pahala.

Police say Nathan Cakin, 37, was driving in the area with a 38-year-old male passenger.

When the vehicle came to a stop, Cakin allegedly brandished a firearm and assaulted the victim. One shot was fired. Police say Cakin then used an edged weapon to continue the assault.

The victim was able to run away, and is currently being treated for his injuries.

Cakin is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Cakin is asked to call police at the non-emergency number (808) 935-3311, or contact Detective Dominic Uyetake of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 228 or via email at Dominic.Uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

The public is advised not to approach Cakin, as he may have a firearm and should be considered dangerous.